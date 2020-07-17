Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 51 deaths in 24 hours, cases near 200,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh inched closer to 200,000 on Friday with the health authorities confirming 3,034 new cases.

“In the last 24 hours, 51 people died of coronavirus. During this period, 3,034 new cases were detected,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Prof Dr Nasima Sultana said at a daily briefing, UNB reports.

Another 1,762 persons have recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 108,725.

The health authorities have so far tested 10,06,791 samples in the country since the arrival of the virus in the land till the date.

Russia close to phase 3 vaccine trials

The final trials of a Russian coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology may be completed sooner than other countries, an expert said.

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told that this phase 3 trial is necessary to put the vaccine into active use.

“We believe that Russia will possibly go through this phase quicker than other countries,” Dmitriev said, reports TASS.

He said that phase 3 trials implied switching over to large-scale human trials which will involve thousands of people in Moscow.

“And we’ll also start conducting phase 3 in other countries,” Dmitriev said, noting that the phase 2 trials would be completed on August 3.

Regulatory approval of the vaccine is expected in August-September, he said.

Global coronavirus scenario

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December late last year in Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11. It has spread to all corners of the world since then.

There have been more than 13,810,534 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 590,005 deaths in 188 countries, according to the Coronavirus Resource Centre at the Johns Hopkins University.