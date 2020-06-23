Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 43 more deaths, 3,412 new cases in 24 hrs

A total of 1,19,198 in 6,44,011 coronavirus tests carried out in Bangladesh have turned out to be positive.

The health authorities have confirmed 3,412 cases after testing 16,292 samples in the span of 24 hours until Tuesday.

Since March 18, the government said 1,545 people have died of COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, 43 people died from the highly contagious disease.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases has spiked in recent weeks.

Global Coronavirus Situation

The global death toll from Covid-19 reached 471,640 on Tuesday morning while the confirmed cases were 9,074,624, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.

According to JHU data, South American country Brazil has come up to the second position with 1,106,470 confirmed cases and 51,271 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, Russia, the third most infected country confirmed 591,465 coronavirus cases and 8,196 deaths as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, South Asian country India has come up to the fourth position with 425,282 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 13,699 deaths.

Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 120,393 patients and about 2,310,786 confirmed cases.

In the US, New York State alone counted 31,176 deaths till the date.

The UK has the third-highest death toll at 42,731, followed by Italy with 34,657, France 29,666 and Spain 28,324, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.