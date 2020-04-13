Coronavirus: Apu initiates relief fund, Tamim joins

As a Narayanganj resident, Apu took the initiative to provide food to 700 families in the city that has been epicenter of conronavirus in the country

National left-arm spinner Najmul Hossain Apu is the latest among the cricketers to have come forward in aid of the underprivileged in the society with the country in lockdown for coronavirus. And as it happened, Apu has been joined by Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal in the initiative.

As a Narayanganj resident, Apu took the initiative to provide food to 700 families in the city that has been epicenter of conronavirus in the country. Of the total Covid-19 infected in Bangladesh, 18.68 percent are from Narayanganj. Till Sunday afternoon, Bangladesh reported 621 Covid-19 cases and a total of 34 deaths.

Apu took the initiative to stand besides the day to day earners in Narayanganj as they are struggling to survive in the tough time. But with insufficient fund Apu pleaded to Tamim for help and the latter, who is known to be involved in many charities in this dire straits, stretched his helping hand straightaway.

Tamim has been one cricketer involved in helping people fight coronavirus from the very start. The left-handed batsman was the initiator to organize donation from 27 national cricketers to government fund and later arranged a fund from first-class cricketers and contribute it to CWAB (Cricketer’s Welfare Association of Bangladesh). On Saturday Tamim announced of joining force with a local non-profit organization to provide food to 300 families. As per sources close to Tamim, the Bangladesh ODI captain is working on ma y other projects but is keeping most of it silent.

“Nazmul [Apu] told me that the people in his area are struggling. He was doing to his ability but he needed fund to help more people. He called and I did the best I could. Similar way I worked with an NGO yesterday to provide food to 300 families,” said Tamim.