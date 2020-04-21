Coronavirus: 91 top Bangladeshi cricketers to donate their 15-day salary

Top 91 Bangladeshi cricketers, who are contracted with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as the First-class ones, decided to donate their 15-day salary to help the poor people who have been suffering due to crisis created over coronavirus pandemic, UNB reports.

The donation will go to the fund of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) who earlier called for an initiative to help the underprivileged people across the country during this crisis.

“We will try to extend this initiative to as many places as possible. We have a strong base in more than 30 districts. We understand it’s a big challenge to overcome the current situation created over coronavirus. But we believe it’s possible [to tackle the situation] if we extend our helping hand,” Debabrata Paul, member secretary of CWAB, told UNB.

At the same time, he urged people to contribute to this fund. He said, “It’s a big challenge. We will try to help the people at the Upazila level. So I would like to request interested people to contribute to the fund so that we can reach as many people as possible.”

All the cricketing events of Bangladesh are on halt due to the outbreak of the virus which has left many cricketers jobless. In response to this situation, BCB decided to help the cricketers with a one-time financial aid which will be applied for both men and women cricketers.

Meanwhile, more than 9 lakh people were tested positive for coronavirus around the globe and more than 47000 died. As per the latest update on Mar 2, Bangladesh identified 56 people who are infected with the coronavirus while six of them have died.