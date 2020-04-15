Coronavirus: 13 including hospital super, physicians test positive in Narayanganj

Thirteen people including the superintendent, doctors and staff of Narayanganj 300-Bed Hospital were diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Chowdhury Md Iqbal Bahar said the hospital superintendent, his personal assistant, four doctors, four nurses and three staff of the hospital tested positive for coronavirus, UNB reports.

With this, a total of 16 people from the hospital were infected with the virus and all of them were kept in isolation, he said.

Dr Gautam Roy, the superintendent, said the test results came earlier in the day. The hospital had recorded three cases previously.

“Today, I also tested positive. We can’t provide treatment in such condition with doctors and staff infected,” he said, adding that the high ups were briefed about the situation.

So far, 164 people coronavirus cases were recorded in the district while 13 have died, Dr Chowdhury said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 219 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths on Wednesday, taking the number of fatalities in the country to 50. So far, the country has recorded 1,231 cases.