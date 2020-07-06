Control public movement around Eid-ul-Azha

With the novel coronavirus spreading to all corners of Bangladesh, we are faced with two major concerns. One is the public movement before and after the holy Eid-ul-Azha, and the other is flood.

The purchase of sacrificial animals has already begun. The pictures of the cattle markets that have started appearing in the media are raising concerns.

A former director general of the health department has warned that the number of infections has increased since the last Eid-ul-Fitr. Infections are also expected to increase during and after the Eid-ul-Azha.