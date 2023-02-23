Communal forces out to regroup with BNP’s backing

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said communal and militant forces were trying to rise again in the country under the BNP’s leadership.

“The BNP is the home for communal forces and militancy. Communal forces are working under the leadership of BNP. It is tryingto commit arson terrorism again,” Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said after paying tributes to language martyrs by placing wreaths at the capital’s Azimpur graveyard on the occasion of Amar Ekushey.

About the BNP leaders’ allegation that the AL has destroyed the electoral system by establishing a one-party rule, he said Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (Baksal) was formed in 1975.

“It was not a party. It was a national party comprising several political parties,” Quader added.

He said Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP, had joined Baksal by applying to its chairman Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The BNP has no rights to slander the party Ziaur Rahman joined, Quader said.

The AL leader urged the pro-liberation forces to work together under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to prevent arson attacks.

Quader also demanded making Bangla, mother tongue of around 30 crore people across the world, the official language of the United Nations.