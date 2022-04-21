Commodity prices, brand of justice and vaccine costs

According to the World Health Organisation, we purchased the vaccine at the highest price among the countries of this region. In Bangladesh currency, it cost Nepal Tk 362 per dose. It cost us four times the amount at Tk 1,559. Actually TIB and the rest of us should have praised the bargaining done on behalf of the country! And the World Bank’s papers say that they assist in the purchase of only vaccine of 11 crore dollars, that is, Tk 1000 crore, and that too from India’s Serum Institute and Beximco. And the price of the vaccines from COVAX should be the same for all countries as determined by WHO. Our own purchase has been a bit over 9 crore doses. The average price of those 9 crore doses is the highest among all the neighbouring countries. So now what? Should we tell TIB to praise the government?

Venting his anger about CPD, Ahmad Kaikaus said, “They say that there is corruption in our mega projects. Tell us, in which project is there corruption? What is this? We are sons of the soil. We are doing our duty. You can’t just speak negatively all the time.”

CPD’s website doesn’t reveal anyone in their organisation who isn’t a son of the soil. The manner in which we are surpassing developed countries in our expenditure on construction of infrastructure like roads and bridges, probably CPD should have congratulated themselves, being a part of this nation!

* This column appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir