Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi infected with coronavirus

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has been infected with coronavirus.

The minister is now undergoing treatment at Bashundhara Ever Care Hospital (former Apollo Hospital), his personal assistant Kamruzzaman Chowdhury Tuhin told UNB.

“The minister received test report today and he is now doing well,” he said.

The health authorities in Bangladesh on Wednesday announced the detection of 4,008 new patients in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 98,489.

Besides, 43 more people died from the virus infection, taking the death toll in the country to 1,305.

Earlier on Saturday, State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah died from coronavirus.