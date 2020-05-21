Coastal districts hit hard by Amphan

Cyclone Amphan left a trail of devastation when it hit Bangladesh’s coastal districts with wind speed of up to 180kph and over 10 feet tidal surges on Wednesday night.

It inflicted heavy damage to lives, livelihood, agriculture, infrastructures, environment, as well as the largest mangrove forest in the world, the Sundarbans, in southwestern region of the country.

Initial estimate

State minister for disaster management and relief Md Enamur Rahman on Thursday said a rough estimate suggests that the damage has been about Tk 11 billion. The complete estimate will be available within seven days, he said.

Amphan also killed 10 people in the coastal districts, Rahman said.

According to local government ministry, 11 kilometres of roads and 200 bridges and culverts were damaged in 16 coastal districts, while damage of mango orchards worth Tk 1.50 billion left the farmers worried about their future.