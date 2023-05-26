Clash with cops at Science Lab: BNP top leaders among 98 named accused

Senior leaders of the main opposition BNP were among 98 accused in the three cases filed over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital’s Science Lab area on Tuesday.

BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Publicity Affairs Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, BNP Chairperson’s Advisor Abul Khair Bhuiyan, Dhaka North Unit Convenor Abdus Salam, Central Executive Committee member Sheikh Robiul Alam and Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, are among the accused.

Meanwhile, Dhanmondi and New Market police have arrested 37 BNP men so far in the three cases, and sent them to the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court with a five-day remand plea for each.

Two cases were filed with the Dhanmondi police station under the Explosives Act and the Special Powers Act, and another case was filed with the New Market police station for assaulting policemen on duty.

Charges of attempted murder of policemen, arson attack, vandalism, obstructing law enforcers from discharging their duties, and producing and exploding crude bombs have been brought against the accused.

Fifty-two named BNP activists and unnamed others were accused in two cases filed with Dhanmondi police station, confirmed the police station’s OC Ekram Ali Mia.

Another case was filed with the New Market police station accusing 46 named BNP activists and around 500 unnamed others, said OC Shafiqul Gani.

The police on Tuesday afternoon intercepted a rally of the BNP after the party activists were locked in a clash with the law enforcers at the Science Lab crossing in the capital.

Over a dozen party activists and police were injured in the clash, and some 10 leaders and activists of the BNP, including its Central Executive Committee member Sheikh Robiul Alam, were arrested.

Police opened tear shells and fired from shotguns, while BNP activists hurled brickbats, in response.