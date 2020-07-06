CID starts investigation against MP Shahid

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police has started an investigation against Laxmipur lawmaker Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul, who was arrested in Kuwait on charge of human trafficking.

Imtiaz Ahmed, deputy inspector general of CID, disclosed the development at a press briefing on investigation progress of the case filed over human trafficking to Libya.

“We have taken steps as per procedure and started our investigation against Papul. We will disclose details with evidence… have patience,” Imtiaz Ahmed said.

Earlier on June 6, the lawmaker was arrested by Kuwait’s Criminal Investigation Department.

Addressing the briefing as chief guest, Barrister Mahbubur Rahman, additional inspector general of police and also the chief of CID, said they have started collecting information. As it is an international issue, CID has to work considering many aspects, he said.

“We hope, we would be able to disclose details soon,” he said.

CID chief further said that they have made progress in the investigation of killings of Bangladeshis in Libya on May 28.

67 ARRESTED OVER HUMAN TRAFFICKING TO LIBYA

The CID chief said around 67 people were arrested across the country. Of them, CID arrested 36 people and 20 of them already gave confessional statement in the court.

Barrister Mahbub said that they are investigating 15 human trafficking cases out of 26 filed after the Libya incident. The organised crime unit of CID is monitoring all the cases and if necessary they would take over for further investigation, he said.

MASSIVE WEALTH EARNED THROUGH HUMAN TRAFFICKING

He further said the CID is now working to confiscate the wealth of these traffickers as they have found huge wealth earned through human trafficking.

For example, the CID chief said that they have found transaction details of around Tk 20 to 30 crore from an agency peon’s account.

Regarding the development, DIG Imtiaz Ahmed said that they have already completed the primary investigation against three arrested human traffickers’ property and money laundering cases would be filed against them shortly.

MASTERMINDS TRAVELLING ABROAD

He said that they have also identified three masterminds behind the trafficking syndicate.

Asked about their details, Barrister Mahbub said these masterminds are now travelling abroad.

“We are waiting for their return in the country and we would disclose details about them after the arrest or else they may get alerted,” he said.

“While investigating the trafficking cases, we have found same people are involved behind human trafficking in different districts. For this reason, we are updating the list of human traffickers,” CID Chief Barrister Mahbub further said.

CID has received two lists of human traffickers from two ministries after the Libya incident. Besides these two lists, CID also has a list of human traffickers and the officials are now working to update the list of human traffickers across the country and their locations, he said.

Sheikh Nazmul Alam, DIG of CID, who was also present at the briefing, said they are also keeping an eye and analysing activities of previously arrested human traffickers across the country.