CHT Affairs Minister infected with coronavirus

Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing has been infected with coronavirus, confirmed Bandarban Civil Surgeon.

This is the first time, an incumbent minister got infected with the virus, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Confirming the information, Bandarban Civil Surgeon Dr Aung Sui Marma told that minister will be taken to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka soon.

The minister might have contracted the virus as he had attended several programmes during Eid-ul-Fitr and came to contact with mass people while distributing reliefs and other things.

Earlier on Monday, former Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim was tested positive for coronavirus shortly after he was admitted to a private hospital in the capital.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 63,026 coronavirus cases and 846 deaths.