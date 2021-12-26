Christmas today

Today is Christmas, the birthday of Jesus Christ.

Christians of Bangladesh and across the world will celebrate the day amid festivity and religious fervour.

They will celebrate the day by offering special prayers, illuminating churches and putting Christmas trees at homes, places of worship and missions.

Elderly people of the community, attired in the outfit of Santa Claus, distribute gifts among children.

In separate messages, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted members of the Christian community and urged them to celebrate while maintaining health safety guidelines regarding the pandemic.

The president said Bangladesh is a shining example of communal harmony.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, called upon the people to unite and build a happy and prosperous Sonar Bangla.

She also urged everyone to celebrate while maintaining social distance.

She said religion belongs to individuals while festivals are for all.