China’s COVID-19 vaccine trial approved in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) on Sunday approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Chinese company for the Phase-III clinical trial in Bangladesh.

The name of the company is Sinovac Biotech.

International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) will conduct the trials of the vaccine on 2,100 volunteers.

The trials will be administered on health officials of the seven hospitals.

“The icddr,b submitted a protocol to us to conduct trials of the vaccine developed by Sinovac Research and Development Co Ltd. National Research Ethics Committee has already given the consent. Now, we just need administrative approval from the hospitals where the vaccine will be conducted,” BMRC director Mahmud-uz-Zahan told Prothom Alo.