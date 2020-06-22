China to send four reports to Bangladesh in seven days

China will submit four specific reports, made by visiting Chinese medical experts’ team, to Bangladesh within a week with recommendations on how Bangladesh can better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The visiting Chinese team, scheduled to leave Monday after their two-week visit, has already prepared the reports and those will be handed over to the Bangladesh health ministry through Chinese embassy after finalisation within a week.

This was revealed today by minister counsellor and deputy chief of mission (DCM) at the Chinese embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan during an online briefing for members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB).

Earlier, Shuming Xianyu, member of the expert team, briefed about their visit as well as made a presentation on precautionary measures over COVID-19 where she said masks should not be reused and PPE should not be used outside.

Yan said the Chinese experts found situation totally different in Bangladesh compared to China and they suggested ways in their reports that suit with the situation of Bangladesh.