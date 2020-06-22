China to send four reports to Bangladesh in seven days

China will submit four specific reports, made by visiting Chinese medical experts’ team, to Bangladesh within a week with recommendations on how Bangladesh can better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
The visiting Chinese team, scheduled to leave Monday after their two-week visit, has already prepared the reports and those will be handed over to the Bangladesh health ministry through Chinese embassy after finalisation within a week.
This was revealed today by minister counsellor and deputy chief of mission (DCM) at the Chinese embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan during an online briefing for members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB).
Earlier, Shuming Xianyu, member of the expert team, briefed about their visit as well as made a presentation on precautionary measures over COVID-19 where she said masks should not be reused and PPE should not be used outside.
Yan said the Chinese experts found situation totally different in Bangladesh compared to China and they suggested ways in their reports that suit with the situation of Bangladesh.
Replying a query, he said it is difficult to assume whether peak is arrived in Bangladesh or not as only researchers can say how long the virus will last here.
Mentioning that so far five COVID-19 vaccine candidates have been approved for clinical trials, the Chinese diplomat said that Bangladesh would get access to the Chinese vaccine right away whenever it is successfully ready to apply to people.
Cooperation is very important bilaterally and multilaterally in combating this pandemic, the deputy chief Chinese mission said.
At the beginning, DCAB president Angur Nahar Monty also delivered her remarks.
On 8 June, the Chinese expert physicians – six males and four females – with the experience of containing pandemic in China were selected by the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, arrived here for two weeks to help Bangladeshi physicians combating COVID-19 pandemic.
The team, the first ever any overseas expert medical team helping Bangladesh physicians since the outbreak of the pandemic, arranged by Chinese National Health Commission, visited DGHS, IEDCR, designated hospitals, quarantine and testing centres and discussed the epidemics with Bangladeshi counterparts and make calibrated propositions for containment and treatment.
On 20 May, Chinese president Xi Jinping called prime minister Sheikh Hasina and proposed sending an expert team to help Bangladesh combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.