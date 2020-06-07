Chief Justice currently in good health

He has continued his routine desk work from his hospital cabin in the last two days

The Business Standard 7 June 2020

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Chowdhury, who was admitted to the combined military hospital (CMH) with respiratory problems earlier today, is currently in good health.

He was admitted to CMH with an old asthma problem read a press release issued by the supreme court.

The doctors did their regular tests and found that his sodium levels were lower than usual.

For this reason, he was shifted to a cabin to be kept under observation and to rest.

He has continued his routine desk work from his hospital cabin in the last two days.