Chhatra odhikar parishad: Attacked first, then sued and now in jail

A day after attacking activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad on Dhaka University campus, Chhatra League men yesterday filed two attempted murder cases against 25 leaders and activists of the parishad and 24 of them have landed in jail.

Chhatra League Organising Secretary Nazim Uddin and activist Aminur Rahman filed the cases with Shahbagh Police Station accusing the 25, and 140 to 150 unnamed people.

On Friday, at least 13 people were injured when BCL attacked a rally organised by the parishad marking the death anniversary of Buet student Abrar Fahad.

Abrar died on October 7, 2019, in a dormitory after being brutally beaten up by some Chhatra League men.

Nazim in his case said, “On October 7, the accused gathered illegally on DU campus and made provocative remarks against the government, its chief, various ministers and political leaders to create unrest.”

“When the complainant, along with 10 to 12 fellow men, protested the matter, the accused suddenly attacked them with iron rods, bamboo sticks and local arms,” read the case statements.

Aminur in his case said, “When I went to the emergency department of DMCH to see my injured friends on October 7, the accused swooped on us with iron rods, bamboo sticks, and local arms.”

Witnesses, however, said the BCL men swooped on parishad leaders and activists in TSC area soon after the rally began around 3:30pm.

At one stage, the demonstrators retaliated. Nazim was also injured.

Footage of the incident also showed that BCL Joint General Secretary Mahbub Khan, Organising Secretary Nazim Uddin, Human Resource Development Affairs Secretary Nahid Hasan, and Private University Affairs Secretary Al Amin Rahman led the attackers.

Police on Friday detained 24 parishad men at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and from nearby areas in connection with the incident. Among the detainees were several people who went to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A Dhaka court yesterday sent the 24 to jail after they were produced before the court in the case filed by Aminur, of Dhaka College BCL unit, said Assistant Public Prosecutor Hemayet Uddin Khan.

The 24 were also shown arrested in the other case.

Meanwhile, a group of leaders and activists of Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad staged a sit-in in front of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court of Dhaka, demanding the immediate release of all the arrestees.

Gonotantra Mancha, an alliance of seven bodies, in a statement condemned the BCL’s attack on parishad men and demanded their release.