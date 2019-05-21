Chhatra League committee fiasco: 1 expelled, 4 suspended

File photo: Different factions of Chhatra League activists seen engaged in clash inside Madhur Canteen at Dhaka University campus on Monday, May 13, 2019 Dhaka Tribune

The move came hours after the post-deprived Chhatra League activists postponed their protest

Bangladesh Chhatra League has expelled one of its activists and suspended four others over clash centering the newly announced full-fledged committee.

The Chhatra League central committee announced the decision on Monday.

Salman Sadik, activist of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall unit Chhatra League was expelled.

Those who were temporarily suspended are- Gazi Mursalin Anu, general secretary of DU Science Faculty unit; Kazi Siam, member of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall unit; Sajjadul Kabir, activist of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall unit and Zarin Dia, former member of Chhatra League central committee.

Further, two of its leaders, BM Lipi Akhter, president of Ruqayyah Hall unit and Hasibur Rahman Shanto, program and planning affairs secretary of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall unit, have been asked to show cause within three working days for violating organization’s code of conduct.

The move came hours after the post-deprived Chhatra League activists postponed their protest on assurance that their demands would be met.

The decision was taken based on a report submitted by a three-member probe body formed over the clash at Madhur Canteen on May 13.

On Sunday, the deprived Chhatra League members, including the show-caused Lipi Akhter, were allegedly attacked again by the organization’s general secretary and his followers inside the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC).

Spokesperson for the deprived Chhatra League members and former program and planning affairs secretary of central unit, Rakib Hossain, said: “The decision is a farce. We did not get justice.”