Chance for Mominul to flourish as Tigers’ Test skipper

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque never truly had the chance to settle down as a captain in the longest format. Back in October 2019, Mominul was announced as the captain of the Test squad hurriedly after his predecessor Shakib Al Hasan was handed a year-long ban ahead of the Tigers’ tour of India.

It was thought that Mominul’s was a stopgap appointment during a time of crisis. However, putting an end to the speculation surrounding the Test captaincy, Mominul was retained as the skipper for the following Pakistan tour in February, 2020.

Bangladesh suffered innings-defeat in the two matches played against India and also in the one Test played against Pakistan in those tours. And in both these tough tours, Bangladesh missed a few of their key players. With Shakib already missing due to his ban, Tamim Iqbal had pulled out of the India tour on personal grounds and Mushfiqur Rahim opted out of the following Pakistan tour citing security concerns.

Mominul, however, led Bangladesh to an innings and 106-run victory during their one-off Test against Zimbabwe in February last year. That, however, was not part of the World Test Championship.

But, for the first time, Mominul has the chance to take on a side with a full-strength squad as all three of the experienced campaigners in Shakib, Tamim and Mushfiqur are expected to feature against the Windies in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium starting tomorrow.

“As a young captain, it is a very good thing for me to have seniors like Shakib bhai and others [Tamim and Mushfiqur]. I think, it will help me a lot [to take decisions against the West Indies],” said Mominul at the pre-match press conference today.

With being suddenly handed over the baton and having to deal with tough away assignments without a few key players, Mominul had barely the chance to express himself as the captain. But now that the chance is there, the 29-year-old mentioned the type of captain he wants to be.

“I always like to do attacking captaincy. Maybe sometimes I had to change my style due to match conditions and situations. But, I always prefer doing attacking captaincy,” said Mominul of his preferred style of captaincy.