Sunday, February 6, 2022

Chair Meeks Issues Statement on the Designation of Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion

Gregory Meeks to become first Black American to chair House Foreign Affairs Committee

February 42022

Washington, DC – Today, Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued the following statement concerning the designation of the Rapid Action Batallion:

“I believe sanctions can be most useful when they are targeted and don’t believe wholesale sanctions on Bangladesh are currently warranted.  However, I strongly support the Biden Administration’s designation of the Rapid Action Battalion and several of its current and former members under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights and Accountability Act for human rights violations.  I continue to support the strengthening of the US-Bangladesh relationship and look forward to working to help address human rights and democracy challenges in the country, including ensuring that the country’s next elections are free and fair.”

Permalink: https://foreignaffairs.house.gov/2022/2/chair-meeks-issues-statement-on-the-designation-of-bangladesh-s-rapid-action-battalion

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2011-2019: The Bangladesh Chronicle
MORE STORIES

Bangladesh’COVID-19 data inaccurate, confusing

The Bangladesh Chronicle -
0

Ctg Premier University shut after BCL clash kills one

bdchronicle -
0

Action if anyone tries to interfere in UZ polls: Jabed

Jahangir -
0