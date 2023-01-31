C&F agents go on strike with 8-point demand

Clearing and Forwarding Agents (C&F) officials and employees have suspended import-export activities at all customs houses across the country including Chattogram port.

The C&F agents have started a two-day strike to press home their eight-point demand.

“We have been compelled to observe this strike without finding any solutions even after discussing these issues in the past,” Kazi Imam Hossain Bilu, general secretary of Chittagong C&F Agents Association, told The Daily Star.

Import and export of goods across the country at all sea, river, land and airports will be suspended during the strike, the general secretary added.

The demands include amendment of existing laws related to licensing rules, “HS Code and CPC” and not holding the C&F agents liable for mistakes made by the importer.