CCC Mayoral Race: 5 underdogs not going down without a fight

With Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election day coming closer, candidates are leaving no stone unturned to win over voters. Although Awami League (AL) and BNP nominated mayoral candidates are clearly ahead, as can be visibly seen during their campaigns, the other candidates are not sitting idle. They are also campaigning at different areas every day.

Apart from the AL and BNP candidates, five more are vying for the mayoral post in CCC polls, scheduled to be held on January 27. They are Bangladesh Islamic Front nominated candidate MA Matin, Islamic Front Bangladesh candidate Wahed Murad, Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Jannatul Islam, National People’s Party candidate Abul Manjur, and independent candidate Khokan Chowdhury.

The candidates were seen busy with their campaigns in different areas yesterday.

MA Matin, who is competing with “candle” symbol, went to Sher Shah, Bayezid Bostami and Jalalabad areas for campaigning.

He was seen shaking hands with voters, urging them to vote for him. He said he would try to address the city’s long-standing problems by formulating a master plan.

Talking to The Daily Star, Matin said, “None of the previous mayors took initiative to address basic problems of city dwellers. They deceived voters with false pledges.”

“The AL and BNP candidates are now seen pledging to voters that they would make the city a mega city, one like Singapore,” he said. “I am not giving false hope to voters in my campaign. I want to be practical and concentrate on addressing basic problems.”

“Waterlogging, the main issue in the city, could not be resolved in the last 25 years, but I think, it can be addressed in a year through proper planning and goodwill,” he added.

Jannatul Islam, who is vying with “hand-fan” symbol, went to Anderkilla, Teribazar, Khatunganj and Bakalia areas. He was seen distributing leaflets among voters.

He pledged that he would reduce holding tax by 30 percent and establish a “corruption free” CCC.

Talking to The Daily Star, Jannatul said, “I would take initiative to address waterlogging in the city, if elected,” adding, “I would take steps to stop corruption in CCC.”

“Besides, I would take steps to improve health facilities for city dwellers, and expand and develop the education sector,” he said.

“I am pledging to voters that I would not indulge in corruption, if elected mayor,” Jannatul added.

Independent candidate Khokan Chowdhury, who is vying with “elephant” symbol, went to Patenga for campaigning.

He was seen pledging to voters that he would create a digital port city.

Talking to the newspaper, Khokan said, “I will serve the people and will make proper plans to address waterlogging. Overall, I will make a digital port city, if I am elected.”

“I would not be a mayor, but rather a servant of city dwellers, if they elect me,” he said.

Besides, Wahed Murad, who is competing with “chair” symbol, and Abul Manjur, vying with “mango” symbol, went to different areas yesterday.

The city has taken a festive mood centring CCC polls, due to the vibrant campaigns throughout the city.

Councillor candidates are also conducting their campaigns every day.

Apart from the mayoral post, candidates are vying for 41 general seats and 15 reserved seats for women under councillor posts.

A total of 14 executive magistrates have been deployed by Election Commission to maintain electoral code of conduct, said Mohammad Hasanuzzaman, returning officer of CCC polls, adding that the magistrates have already fined many people in different areas for violating the code of conduct.