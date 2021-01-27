CCC election nothing but a ‘major farce’: BNP

BNP today alleged that the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election was marred by “unprecedented vote robbery” and “violence” while terming the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda as a “killer” of democracy and “fair elections”.

“This election is nothing but a farce on an unimaginable level. Fair elections remain out of reach to people during this regime,” said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi while speaking to reporters.

BNP polling agents, mayoral and councilor candidates were driven out from most of the polling stations just after the voting began in the morning, Rizvi said.

BNP submitted a memorandum to the EC depicting a brief picture of three hours of voting in the CCC election.

“More than 50 BNP leaders and activists were injured during election related violence in Chattogram. The law enforcers are not taking any steps to ensure proper election atmosphere and security of voters,” the BNP leader alleged.