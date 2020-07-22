Cautionary signal 3 for maritime ports

Nayadiganta English Desk

22 July 2020

–

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pinterest

Tumblr



Google



The Met Office has forecast rain for the next 24 hours because of the monsoon and asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist local cautionary signal 3. In a warning message on Wednesday morning, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Some of these places could be hit by moderately heavy to very heavy falls in the next 24 hours. The Met Office advised all fishing boats and trawlers to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.