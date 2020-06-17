Cautionary signal 3 at maritime ports; possibility of landslide in Ctg

Stormy weather is likely to prevail in coastal areas of Bangladesh as a deep convection is taking place over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three, according to a weather forecast of Met office.

When contacted, Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid said that heavy (44-88 mm/day) to very heavy (³ 89 mm/day) rainfall is likely to occur at places under Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions during the next 24 hours, since 10:00am today.

There is a possibility of landslide in Chattogram division due to the heavy rainfall, he added.

The heavy rain will continue for the next two-three days, he added.

According to the forecast, all fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

The river ports were asked to hoist cautionary signal number one.

Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places under Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country, the forecast said.