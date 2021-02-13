Cast vote for ‘boat’ or leave the area: AL central leader

In the latest incident of threatening people to vote for ‘boat’, the electoral symbol of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, central Mohila Awami League general secretary Mahmuda Begum openly threatened voters during electioneering in Thakurgaon municipal polls.

During a campaign at Ward No. 2 of the municipality on Thursday, the AL leader said, “What will the people who love the ‘sheaf of paddy’ (electoral symbol of de facto opposition BNP) do? You have to leave Thakurgaon on 13 February. I don’t want to see you after the evening of 13 February. They do not need to come to the polling centre. Who will go to the polling centre? Only (the supporters of) boat, boat and boat.”

The voting in Thakurgaon municipal polls will be held on 14 February. The AL candidate for Thakurgaon mayoral polls is Anjuman Ara Begum, a member of central Mohila Awami League. That’s why central Mohila Awami League president Safia Khatun and general secretary Mahmuda Begum are staying in Thakurgaon for the last few days.