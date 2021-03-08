Cartoonist Kishore’s ear injury serious

The injury to cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore’s right ear is serious. His eardrum or tympanic membrane has been ruptured. He will need a special hearing aid if he is to hear with this ear. Then six months later, physicians will observe his condition and decide on the next steps to be taken.

The physicians made these observations on Sunday after carrying out various tests, Kishore’s elder brother Ahsan Kabir told Prothom Alo. He said due to uncontrolled diabetes while he was in jail, Kishore’s eyes has been affected too. He requires eye surgery. His diabetes is still not under control entirely and his blood pressure is not normal either.

Ahsan Habib said that Ahmed Kabir Kishore was trained as a naval cadet and had built up considerable mental strength. That is why even though the torture has affected his physically, he is as mentally strong as before.