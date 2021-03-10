Cartoonist Kishore files complaint ‘over torture in custody’

Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore on Wednesday filed a complaint with a Dhaka court over alleged torture on him in custody after his arrest under the Digital Security Act (DSA), reports UNB.

Kishore appeared before the court of Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Kayesh and narrated the torture “carried out” on him in custody.

The court recorded his statement and said it will pass an order in this regard later, said Kishore’s lawyer barrister Jyotirmoy Barua. Barua said Kishore was “tortured” in custody and his ear-drum has been damaged.

Cartoonist Kabir Kishore was released from Kashimpur Central Jail on Thursday, a day after the high court (HC) granted a six-month bail to him in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.