Caretaker govt only option for credible polls: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said election under a caretaker government is the most suitable system for a country like Bangladesh, and urged eminent personalities and political parties to raise their voices for its restoration.

Talking to reporters at a press briefing at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office after a meeting between the liaison committees of BNP and the 12-party alliance, he also claimed that their ongoing simultaneous movement has gained huge public confidence.

He said the previous elections have proved that no credible election can be held under the AL government and a partisan administration. “We would have been happier if more noted citizens, political parties, and organisations of the country had talked about these things.”

Fakhrul also alleged that AL held its rally in Rajshahi yesterday using the state machinery and hiring public trains, but they created various obstacles to the similar programmes of the opposition.