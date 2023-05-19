Car carrying Zahangir, his mother attacked

A vehicle carrying suspended GCC mayor Zahangir Alam and his mother Zaida Khatun, an independent in the Gazipur City Corporation mayoral race, was attacked in ward-44 of the city yesterday evening.

The attackers vandalised the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and threw brick chunks at it, witnesses and followers of Zahangir said.

Talking to reporters after the incident, Zahangir alleged that the supporters of Awami League-backed mayor candidate Azmat Ullah carried out the attack around 6:45pm as they were campaigning in Gopalpur area.

“Everyone has the right to participate in the election. My mother is an independent. Why is there so much anger against her? …They threw brick chunks at me and my mother,” he said.

Despite repeated attempt, Azmat Ullah could not be reached for comment.

Ashraful Islam, officer-in-charge of Tongi East Police Station, said, “I have heard that there was an attack. No candidate filed any written complaint yet.

“If we receive complaints, we will take action after investigation,” he said.

The OC said a candidate has to inform the police station concerned 24 hours before holding any public meeting. But they did not do so.

Zahangir nomination was cancelled by the Election Commission during scrutiny. He was expelled from AL on May 15.