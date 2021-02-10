Can’t imagine anyone will deny Zia’s contribution to Liberation War: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they can’t even think that anybody will deny the contribution of Ziaur Rahman to the country’s Liberation War.

The decision to revoke the gallantry title ‘Bir Uttom’ awarded by the state to late president, BNP founder and liberation war’s sector commander Ziaur Rahman is an insult to the independence, liberation war and freedom fighters of Bangladesh, the BNP leaders said.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this to Prothom Alo from Singapore on Wednesday. He went to Singapore on 30 January for treatment.