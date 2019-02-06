Canada for productive Rohingya talks

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s special envoy on Myanmar Bob Rae on Tuesday stressed the need for productive initiative to resolve the Rohingya crisis as talks on the matter were yet to show any success.

‘Talks are underway but we don’t know whether they’ll be successful,’ Rae said after a meeting with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at the foreign ministry.

Productive initiatives must be taken to resolve the matter,’ he said, adding that all the Rohingya people he spoke in camps wanted to go back but with safety and political rights.

Rae is in Bangladesh on a five-day visit on Rohingya issues.

Foreign minister Momen said the Rohingya issue, if it continues, will lead to uncertainties and instability in the region and may emerge ‘as a global crisis’.

‘This is not just a problem for Myanmar and Bangladesh, but will be an issue for other countries in this region,’ he said.

The situation in Rakhine is unstable at the moment and the residents are fleeing to Bangladesh to save their lives, he said.

More than 7,00,000 Rohingyas, mostly women, children and aged people, entered Bangladesh after fleeing unbridled murder, arson and rape during ‘security operations’ by Myanmar military in Rakhine, what the United Nations denounced as ethnic cleansing and genocide, beginning from August 25, 2017.

There are several hundred Hindus who have come to Bangladesh from Rakhine during the latest influx since August 25, 2017.

The ongoing Rohingya influx took the number of undocumented Myanmar nationals and registered refugees in Bangladesh to about 11,16,000, according to estimates by UN agencies and Bangladesh foreign ministry.

Source: New Age.