Can youth make up for lack of experience?

Background: Fortune Barisal wasted no time in roping in Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal from Grade A with their first call during the players’ draft. Tamim has been off-colour since the ICC World Cup last year and that continued in the BCB President’s Cup. However, he showed glimpses of a return to form in the just-concluded Pakistan Super League playing for Lahore Qalandars. The left-hander will have to take responsibility and showcase his leadership while guiding a relatively inexperienced Barishal side.

National Stars: Apart from Tamim, Barishal have pacer Taskin Ahmed, who was in terrific rhythm during the BCB President’s Cup. The tall pacer seems to grow as a bowler, which will surely help Barishal in the tournament and bolster their pace bowling unit with also features Abu Jayed and Kamrul Islam Rabbi. The promising Afif Hossain, off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz and leggie Aminul Islam Biplob also feature, as well as batsman Saif Hasan.

Local Performers: Compared to the other teams in the tournament, Barishal lack depth in their batting unit. Apart from the national stars at the top, it seems Barishal have a dearth of firepower and variety in both the batting and bowling departments.They did however pick up Irfan Shukkur, who was adjudged the best batsman of the BCB President’s Cup, alongside pacer Sumon Khan, who was the man of the final for his five-wicket haul. Towhid Hridoy was another pick for his recent performances alongside Mahidul Ankon and Pervez Emon from the Under-19 side. They also included left-arm spinner Sohrawardi Shuvo, wicket-keeper batsman Abu Sayem and Tanvir Islam, none of whom have been able to showcase their talent in the shortest format.

What sets Chattogram apart:

According to head coach Sohel Islam, it is their youthful fielding department that will make a huge difference. “We banked on recent performers from the BCB President’s Cup along with the seniors. I tried to keep the belief on those who were in the game as we all know everyone will be coming after a long gap due to the pandemic. Fielding will play a big part and being a young team, we can make a huge difference with our fielding and it will play a big role,” said Sohel.

Key Player: Tamim is the obvious choice, but Barishal will also heavily rely on young all-rounder Afif Hossain. The youngster was in fine touch during the BCB President’s Cup and his ability both with the bat and his off-spin can prove handy for Barishal. His electrifying presence on the field will surely add a lot of energy to the side and his diverse role as a batsman will offer options for the skipper.