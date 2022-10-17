Can the world avoid a global recession?

This year, the annual fall meetings of the World Bank and the IMF are all about global economic doom and gloom.
How bad will it get? Are we headed toward a worldwide recession? And who will bear the brunt of the pain?
To get some answers, GZERO World with Ian Bremmer has two very special guests: World Bank President David Malpass and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
Malpass tackles the elephant in the room: whether he’s a climate denier. His odds of a global recession? 50/50. But the World Bank chief is more worried about the poorest countries going backwards on their development goals.
For her part, Georgieva explains the three drivers that’ll likely trigger a worldwide economic slowdown next year. She also predicts that the coming winter will be bad for Europe — but the next one will be worse.