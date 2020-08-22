Can Ertugrul inspire Azhar & Co?

A Turkish TV blockbuster is being used as an unlikely motivator for the Pakistan team for their must-win third Test against England, captain Azhar Ali said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old added they were in a good state of mind despite the disappointment of losing the first Test when they were in a strong position. The second Test was a virtual washout at the Ageas Bowl due to bad light and rain.

TV series Ertugrul, which has run for five seasons and is a big hit in Pakistan, has proved a winner for raising morale, said Azhar. The series, a mix of historical fiction and adventure, is based around the life of Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, who was the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Available to stream in England, it’s been a crucial diversion for a squad confined to bio-secure sites for the duration of their stay.

“Yes I think there is no player who is not watching Ertugrul,” Azhar said in his eve of match press conference conducted in Urdu.