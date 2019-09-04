Can Educating Women in the Liberal Arts Lift Asia’s Communities Out of Poverty?

Finding Her Own Path

Rohinee Soomit’s parents wanted her to get an education, but the path they envisioned for their only daughter was a narrow one: She would go to medical school and become a doctor.

In status-obsessed Bangladesh, there is no more desirable career than doctor or engineer, so for more than a year, every spare minute Rohinee had was spent studying for her medical school entrance exam. (In Bangladesh, students study medicine directly out of high school.) When the results came back, however, her scores were not good enough to earn her a rare spot at one of the country’s public medical schools.

Rohinee’s lower middle-class parents – her mother works in an office, while her father has a small printing business – could not afford tuition at a private medical college. There was no plan B. So she found a job training women to go to Hong Kong as domestic help, tutoring them in basic English and Cantonese. This was it, she thought. This was her life.

Then Rohinee heard about AUW from a family friend. She didn’t know much about the liberal arts, but the university offered large scholarships to promising students. She had little to lose, so she applied.

The liberal arts are not a draw in a part of the world where most parents think the way that Rohinee’s do. Higher education in countries like Bangladesh and neighboring India are in many ways a vestige of British colonial rule: narrow, technocratic, with students studying a single subject.

Countries that have moved up the United Nations’ human-development index are those with increasing numbers of female college graduates.

Ahmad, AUW’s founder, grew up in Bangladesh, the son and grandson of academics. Trained as a lawyer, he became interested in international-development work while still an undergraduate at Harvard, where he started a national network of student groups focused on such projects. When Ahmad first began to share his idea for AUW, he met a lot of resistance. Why not start a university with more professionally focused degrees, like engineering or business, he was asked. Or why open a higher-ed institution at all? These are poor girls, people told him, it’s enough to just teach them a trade.

Ahmad was undeterred. “It’s nothing but prejudice to think that poor people can’t aspire to a higher education,” he says. There have been plenty of projects that have sought to give women in countries like Bangladesh a basic education or a skill that allows them to provide for their families. But these efforts haven’t gone far enough in transforming women’s lives, individually or collectively, Ahmad believes, and too often, they leave women an illness or a single setback from economic insecurity.

The liberal arts’ impact can be more far-reaching, Ahmad argues, because it nurtures broader aptitudes. “We’re saying, Yes, you have dexterity with your hands, but you also have the capacity to imagine,” he says. Indeed, he argues that liberal learning can be even more powerful for students from disadvantaged backgrounds because they can connect what they study with their own experience.

Still, Ahmad and the university’s early leaders understood that for AUW to attract students, it would have to offer degrees that they, and their parents, valued. Students spend a year taking a general-education core curriculum – including ethics, literature, and natural science – that would be familiar to any American liberal-arts graduate. The college’s half-dozen majors, however, skew practical in fields like environmental science, public health, and bioinformatics, the first such program in Bangladesh. (AUW plans to offer more degree programs once a permanent campus is built and it expands to its planned student body of 3,000.)

“We want to cultivate the poet’s sense of imagination,” Ahmad says, “and the engineer’s knack for getting things done.”

For Rohinee, who is now 22, coming to AUW was a tough adjustment. All her life, her parents and teachers had told her what to study. Suddenly freed from that structure, she was terrified of making the wrong choices, of wasting her time.

The requirement to sample widely took her out of her comfort zone, like when she took a mandatory performance course. Shy and reserved, she already found AUW, where the emphasis is on sisterly bonding, stressful. Sometimes, she would take her books and study in the darkened gym, the one place where it was quiet and she could be alone.

Getting up in front of people in her pantomime class paralyzed her with stage fright. But Rohinee is a conscientious student, so she did it, and after a time, she found being before an audience wasn’t so bad. “I’m still very much an introvert,” she says, a small smile crossing her pensive face, “but at least I’m better at faking it.”

It was in another elective, anthropology, that everything clicked. “My whole life I wanted to understand people,” she says. Anthropology gave her the tools to ask questions, to think critically, to analyze situations from multiple perspectives. It was a good fit for her outsider, observant nature. “I thought, this is something I could belong to,” she says.

Rohinee also grew close to her anthropology professor, Tiffany Cone. AUW’s 70-person faculty tends to fall into one of two categories: Bangladeshi academics who want to return home and be part of changing the educational system, or early or late-career Western academics (raising a family in Chittagong can be tough) attracted by the university’s mission. Cone, a New Zealander with a doctorate in anthropology, doesn’t really fit either model. She came to AUW to make a film and, several months in, was asked to join the faculty as an assistant professor. She’s been there for four years, an unusually long tenure for a foreign professor.

Cone encouraged Rohinee to follow her passions and curiosities. She lent her books and answered her questions. With Cone’s encouragement, Rohinee, who grew up in a conservative, Muslim family, began to practice meditation.

Rohinee realized she had been taking courses for the sake of passing them. Cone, she says, “inspired me to find the one big thing that inspires me.”

Her plan is to get a graduate degree in anthropology. Her dream school is the Johns Hopkins University; to save money, she tutors three local students, for five hours a day.

Rohinee has found her vocation, but there’s one hitch: She hasn’t told her parents, who expect that when she graduates next spring she’ll use her degree, in economics, to go into banking or the corporate sector. Maybe she can put off the talk, she figures, because her parents will be so proud if she gets accepted into a good graduate program. And then? “I hope I won’t have to explain it,” she says, “because they will see that I am on my path.”

Another Chance

Before she came to AUW last fall, it had been seven years since Tofrida had been in a classroom.

Growing up in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, Tofrida, who like many Rohingya Muslims goes by only one name, had been a good student. She and her best friend were heading to college, both planning to major in physics.

Her plans abruptly changed when the country’s autocratic government barred Rohingya students from attending college, part of a broader campaign of repression and violence against the Muslim minority. Soon, nearly all formal education, from primary school to university, would become off limits to the Rohingya.

Tofrida’s friend, part of the Buddhist majority, earned her degree and is now a teacher. Tofrida instead went to work for several NGOs, distributing food and counseling women on maternal and child health. “I did not have a chance” at an education, Tofrida says. “They think if we got higher education, we would challenge their position.”

Then, in August 2017, Tofrida says, security forces entered her hometown and ordered all the Rohingya to leave. The soldiers burned their homes and threatened murder and rape. She saw them shoot many people. Tofrida’s family was unharmed, but they escaped with only the clothes they were wearing. It took them 15 days to reach the refugee camps at Cox’s Bazar, in southeast Bangladesh.

“Sometimes I feel lucky because I am alive and safe,” Tofrida says. “But sometimes I feel I am so unlucky because I lost everything.”

Living in the world’s largest refugee settlement – nearly 1 million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh – Tofrida’s future seemed bleak. At the overcrowded camps, students cannot study. There is no work.

One day, her father heard a report on BBC Radio about AUW. That’s how she learned that there was an international university just 100 miles to the north that admitted Rohingya students. Tofrida might get another chance.

Rohingya refugees are not the only students from underprivileged backgrounds AUW serves. It enrolls daughters of microfinance borrowers and laborers from tea plantations and residents of remote mountain villages that have never sent anyone, let alone a woman, to college. Graduates of Islamic madrasas learn next to victims of sex trafficking. The owners of some of Bangladesh’s many garment factories not only allowed AUW to recruit from among their workers but agreed to pay the women’s wages while they went to school.

Still, AUW’s commitment to socioeconomic diversity doesn’t come cheap. Educating and housing each student costs $15,000 each year, Rao, the vice chancellor, says. The university – which largely has been reliant on support from governments, international development agencies, and philanthropic organizations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – is trying to recruit more students who can pay at least part of the cost of their education. This past year, it took in $1.5 million in tuition revenues, and eventually, administrators hope the split will be 50-50 between tuition-paying and scholarship students.

That change has alarmed some faculty members, who wonder if pursuit of financial sustainability could undercut AUW’s access mission. As the university has enrolled more middle-class students, it has given rise to class tensions and culture clashes: One first-year student complained about the hygiene of her roommate, who, until recently, had been sleeping in a tent in a refugee camp. The roommate, in return, saw the first-year student, who comes from a middle-class family, as careless and inconsiderate for leaving her possessions throughout the room and playing music late at night.

“Among the fee-paying students, there seems to be a feeling that we paid for this education, so we’re owed some consideration,” says Helen Delfield, an associate professor of political science. “We’re seeing more bullying of students who are perceived to be inferior.”

At the start of one class session, Rania Kassem, an instructor of English language and composition, addresses the issue head-on. Saying she has heard rumors of squabbling between day students (who tend to pay tuition) and resident students (who don’t), she admonishes them, “This reminds me to remind you that we are a community.”

Kassem teaches in the Access Academy, a yearlong pre-college program that prepares students to handle AUW’s rigorous liberal-arts curriculum. Students focus on critical thinking, problem solving, and, most critically, written and spoken English. Students at AUW speak more than 25 different languages, and most have never studied in a classroom where English was the language of instruction.

“I try to remember when I’m working with students that it is a language deficit, not an academic one,” Kassem says, as her students huddle in small groups preparing short skits to illustrate the concept of comparison and contrast. “In another language, I could discuss Foucault with them.”

Students like Tofrida, however, who come to AUW with the most rudimentary English or little formal schooling, must go through an additional year of pre-college study. She spends hours each day learning English and math and works into the night, doing language practice in the computer lab.

Sometimes she gets embarrassed by her struggles. “My brain is still good,” she says. “But English is a hard language for us.” Despite the long odds, the attrition rate for Rohingya students is less than 10 percent.

Whenever she is frustrated, she reminds herself that this is her one opportunity. She has been driven from her home. She is stateless, she has no passport, no permanent address. Sometimes she worries that she and her family could be forcibly repatriated, that she could have to leave AUW.

Telling her story, Tofrida pauses. Her deep-set eyes flash with ferocity. “I cannot fail. I cannot,” she says. And then she cries.

“Sometimes I wonder,” she says, “if it is real or if I imagine myself to be here. It is like a dream. It is like my dream come true.”