CA integrity police denies Shakib’s inclusion in Big Bash

The Cricket Australia (CA) denied to include Shakib Al Hasan in the Big Bash League (BBL) after a club moved to rope him in.

The Bangladeshi ace all-rounder has recently completed a one-year ban imposed on him by the ICC due to failing to report several corrupt approaches made to him by the bookies.

Shakib reportedly put his name in the list showing his interest to take part in BBL. But when a club sought permission from CA to engage in talks with Shakib, they refused to do so, reports news agency UNB quoting Daily Telegraph.