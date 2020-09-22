Business interests behind refusal of Gonoshasthaya Kendra kits: Zafrullah

Founder of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra Zafrullah Chowdhury on Tuesday alleged that the government had approved the import of COVID-19 test kits only for business interests, instead of giving permission to use of Gonoshasthaya kits.

Zafrullah said this while speaking at a one-minute applause event in front of the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhanmondi today. The programme was held at 30 centres of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra across the country.