Business interests behind refusal of Gonoshasthaya Kendra kits: Zafrullah

Founder of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra Zafrullah Chowdhury on Tuesday alleged that the government had approved the import of COVID-19 test kits only for business interests, instead of giving permission to use of Gonoshasthaya kits.
Zafrullah said this while speaking at a one-minute applause event in front of the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhanmondi today. The programme was held at 30 centres of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra across the country.
Zafrullah also said the development of the kits had cost the Gonoshasthaya Kendra Tk 100 million, but the government did not approve it.
He said Gonoshasthaya Kendra would no longer apply for the approval of the kits. However, he added, once the government gives its nod, they are ready to provide the kits.
Replying to a question from the journalists, Zafrullah Chowdhury said the country’s health system would be developed only if a democratic government is established through a neutral midterm elections.
Director of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra Mohammad Shawkat Ali also spoke at the event while it was conducted by Gonoshasthaya press adviser Jahangir Alam.