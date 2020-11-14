Bus burning incident needs proper investigation

The incident of setting fire to 11 buses on Thursday in different parts of the capital is a matter of serious concern. Such incidents are a threat to public safety. How did the miscreants dare to commit such a heinous act?
After 2015, the country had been free of such violent incidents. At the time, during the BNP movement, there had been incidents of buses being set on fire, resulting in the loss of lives. Many were injured as well, including women and children. Though the issues were highlighted at that time, the actual miscreants were never identified.
The ruling party issued statements that the BNP-Jamaat activists had committed the crimes. On the other hand, BNP claimed that the ruling party men carried out these attacks to disrupt their political programmes.
Both Awami League and BNP have called for legal measures against the miscreants of the Thursday incident. We also believe torching buses, bomb explosions, or killing people cannot be tools of healthy politics.
Alongside the political parties, the citizens should also be stand up against such heinous crimes.
The political parties should pledge not to use criminal groups for vested political gains. Politics that aim for the welfare of the people should be free of crime and violence.
The proper implementation of the law must be given utmost importance, regardless of whether there are common law and order issues involved or incidents of political sabotage
Instead of analysing past incidents, everyone, including the government and the opposition parties, should reject such anti-social forces powers that are harming the country.
If any political party uses criminals in their own interests, the other parties will do the same when they are in power. Numerous such examples exist around us.
The law enforcers arrested 21 leaders of BNP and its affiliated organisations for their alleged involvement in torching the buses. The court has also given permission for them to be taken on remand and interrogated.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed that government agents are involved in the arson.
We firmly believe that such a blame game, without solid evidence, is unwarranted.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police has the leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations on suspicion, but there is need for proof of their involvement. Those arrested should not be harassed simply because of their political identity.
A thorough investigation is required into the incident of torching 11 buses across the capital on Thursday. The actual miscreants need to be identified, unveiled before the public and brought to justice.
Making comments on incidents which are under investigation must also be stopped. Such mudslinging simply ignites speculations.
Legal resolution to such incidents is the most important and this calls for speedy implementation of the law.
