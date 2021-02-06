Bus burning: Accident or sabotage?

When three passenger buses in Bhairab caught on fire, questions were raised. Was this just an accident or was it sabotage? The incidents took place between 3 January and 4 February. Then a passenger bus of Econo Paribahan caught fire at the bus stand on Thursday evening. It ran on the Dhaka- Brahmanbaria route via Mohakhali. The bus caught fire immediately after departing from the bus stand. All passengers managed to leave the bus immediately. Driver Swadhin Sarkar said, “The backseat caught on fire, but there was no passenger there. I first saw it in the mirror.”

Three buses catching on fire consecutively has caused alarm among transport owners, workers as well as passengers. According to Prothom Alo, the three incidents took place within the 100 yards of the Bhairab bus stand. The first incident happened on 3 January. On that day, a Kishoreganj-bound bus of Ananna Paribahan, coming from Dhaka, caught fire in the evening. Police and fire service suspect the fire might have originated from a burning cigarette.