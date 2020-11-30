Bumrah’s struggles highlight India’s bowling woes

India’s bowling shortcomings have been laid bare in the first two one-day internationals against Australia and unless pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah finds his rhythm quickly the tourists will have their backs to the wall in next month’s test series.

Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series with a 51-run victory in Sydney on Sunday.

And the hosts could deal a psychological blow for the four-match test series, which starts in Adelaide on Dec. 17, by securing a sweep in the third match on Wednesday.