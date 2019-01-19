BSF tries forcing Rohingyas into Bangladesh from Brahmanbaria border

BSF is gathering huge number of Rohingyas at the border in trucks

Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) has been trying to force 31 Rohingya nationals into Bangladesh from Kasba upazila’s Kajiatali border area in Brahmanbaria.

Border Guard Bangladesh BGB 25 Battalion Commander Lt Col Gomal Kabir on Friday, confirming the presence of the Rohingyas inno man’s land of the Indian side, said: “BSF is gathering huge number of Rohingyas in the border area in a number of trucks.

BGB and local villagers are on high alert about the matter.

The BGB commander further said: “They (BSF) are trying to force the Rohingya nationals into Bangladesh. Right now the Rohingyas are in no man’s land of the Indian part of the border.”

“We are on high alert about the situation, the number of BGB men have been increased in the border and also the villagers are keeping their eyes and ears open.”

“Every border region has been alerted so that no Rohingya people can enter the country,” Lt Col Golam said.