‘BSF men pick up, torture, shoot dead Bangladeshi’

A Bangladeshi national was allegedly shot dead by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Telkupi border in Chapainawabganj’s Shibganj upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 50, son of Aynal Haque, resident of Telkupi Lombapara of the upazila.

Mofazzal Hossain, a local UP member, said that BSF members picked up Jahangir when he went to cut grass on a land near the border and took him to their camp around 9:00am.