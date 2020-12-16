‘BSF’ kills Bangladeshi on Victory Day

A Bangladeshi youth was killed allegedly in India’s Border Security Force (BSF) firing on the other side of the border of Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat early Wednesday (16 December), local union parishad chairman said.

Zahidul Islam, 22, son of a certain Dulal Hossain from Madhya Islampur village in Srirampur union of the upazila was killed in Ratanpur village of India, said Srirampur union parishad chairman Abul Hashem.

The incident of BSF firing has happened when the country is celebrating the 49th Victory Day over occupying Pakistani forces on Wednesday.

Border Guard Bangladesh and local sources said several Bangladeshis went to Ratanpur and Kaushik villages in Cooch Behar, India by the side of sub-pillar no. 5 of main pillar no. 852 on the international border to bring back cattle from there. BSF opened fire on them while they were returning with the cattle, leaving Zahidul dead on the spot and two others injured.