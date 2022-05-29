BSF hands over body of Bangladeshi shot dead by Khashias in India

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) handed over the body of a Bangladeshi man, who was shot dead by Indian Khashias five days ago, to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today (May 28, 2022).

The deceased was identified as Kabir Hossain (32), of Champkanagar village under West Jaflong union in Sylhet.

BSF members handed over the body to BGB after a flag meeting at West Jaflong border around 10:30 am, said Omar Faruque Moral, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Goainghat Police Station.

According to BGB, on May 23, Kabir, Selim Mia and Kamil Mia from Champaknagar village went to Mayabati area along the border through the side of Mayabati waterfall at around 5:30 pm.

When some member of the local Khashia community started firing shots at them, Selim and Kamil managed to flee and returned to Bangladesh but Kabir could not.

On May 26, locals spotted Kabir’s body lying along Indian border near Mayabati waterfall. Later, local UP member Faruque Hossain informed the matter to police.

BSF later agreed to hand over the body after a flag meeting with BGB, said OC Omar Faruque.