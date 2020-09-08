BSF claims to have detained Bangladeshi while ‘trying to smuggle cattle’

India’s Border Security Force today said they have apprehended a Bangladeshi national when he was allegedly trying to smuggle cattle through a river route in Malda district of India’s West Bengal.

Acting on specific input, BSF personnel at Sovapur outpost reached the midstream of the Ganga on a speedboat on Monday night and found a man swimming towards Bangladesh border holding on to a rope to which three bovines were tied, BSF said.

The border guards intercepted the man and brought him with the cattle to the river bank.

During interrogation, the man said that he hailed from Chapainawabganj in Bangladesh and had crossed over to India about one month back, it said.

BSF handed over the Bangladeshi national and the cattle to Shamsherganj Police Station. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged by the BSF to investigate the matter.