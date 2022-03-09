BSEC lowers circuit breaker limit to 2%

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has lowered the circuit breaker limit to 2 per cent from the existing 10 per cent with effect from tomorrow in order to curb the free fall of the stocks amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Prof Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, a commissioner of the BSEC, said the regulator has decided to lower the limit for a short period of time when the market is volatile.

It will lift the limit after the return of normalcy in the market, he said while he talked with journalists at his office today.

Apart from lowering the limit, the regulator has ordered to invest Tk 100 crore in the stock market from market stabilisation fund in order to ensure higher liquidity in the market, he added.

Meanwhile, the stock market index returned to the positive territory today after losing 297 points in the previous four consecutive days when the index also hit its seven-month low.