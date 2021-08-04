‘BRT project becomes a burden as it proceeds at snail’s pace, costs double’

Implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) between the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport point, Dhaka and Chandana intersection, Gazipur, has set an example of delayed project.

Route redefining, no final feasibility study before undertaking the project, repeated changes in architectural designs and addition of new establishments are the main reasons behind the delays, officials concerned have said.

The 5-year project tenure has been extended to eight years. So far, progress of the project is only 40 per cent although the delays caused increase of the project cost by 109 per cent.

The project officials concerned are not held accountable for the delays and increase of the project cost, although, the taxpayers will have to pay for the additional budget. Besides the taxpayers are now suffering the intolerable traffic congestion along the dilapidated Airport-Gazipur road as the under-implementation project narrows the busy artery.