Bridge construction project: Inaccurate estimates for bridges cost Tk 25.31b in losses

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) around four years ago faced a dilemma regarding construction of 94 bridges without any survey. The length of each bridge and costs were determined on assumption. Now nothing is going right. In some areas, the height of the bridge is having to be increased and that leads to an extension in length. This has pushed up costs.

The bridges were supposed to be open to transport by June next year. But as the estimates were not accurate, the structures of the bridges have to be changed. As a result, the Tk 39.26 billion (Tk 3,926 crore) project now stands at Tk 64.57 billion (Tk 6,457 crore). That means an extra cost of Tk 25.31 billion (Tk 2,531 crore). It also raises doubts as to whether the work will be completed even within the year 2024.

According to LGED sources, in January 2017, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved of a project for the construction of 130 bridges in 94 upazilas of 40 districts. When ECNEC had given approval of the Tk 39.26 billion (Tk 3,926 crore ) ‘Construction of Important Bridges on Rural Roads’ project, surveys had been carried out for only 36 bridges. The remaining 94 were approved without any sort of survey or study.